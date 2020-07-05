Trainer Ed Walker keeps faith in English King | Racing News

Ed Walker is confident English King will have his day in the sun ahead of the season is going, after finishing fifth in the Investec Derby at Epsom.

The Camelot colt shot to prominence for the premier Classic with a fantastic victory in the Lingfield Derby Trial in early June, but ultimately didn’t land a telling blow under Frankie Dettori on Saturday because the widely unconsidered Serpentine made every yard of the running.

While disappointed by the end result, Walker feels there is a lot to look forward to together with his Bjorn Nielsen-owned stable star.

“He’s come out of the race good. It was an unsatisfactory race, from our point of view, but fair play to the winner – he’s obviously a very good, well-bred horse who got loose on the front end and won well on the day,” said the Lambourn-based trainer.

“I’m very pleased with our horse. It was frustrating, because there’s just one Derby plus it didn’t go our way, but I’m pleased with just how he ran and excited for the future.

“We were never planning to ride him aggressively. I thought Frankie gave him a very good ride, and I’ve no regrets whatsoever.

“I think if you ran the race 10 times he might come out on top a few times, but it wasn’t to be. He finished faster than any other horse in the race, and hopefully there are big days ahead for him.”

While in no rush to firm up future plans for English King, Walker has identified the Grand Prix de Paris in September as a likely aim.

“We’ll let the dust settle and mull over it for a few days,” he added.

“I think a clear target is the Grand Prix de Paris, because he is French-bred and qualifies for the premiums. I wouldn’t rule out the St Leger, but I wouldn’t desire to run him on ground any slower than it absolutely was at Epsom – rattling quick ground and a pleasant, even tempo is his gig.

“I don’t believe we need to intensify in trip, because he is definitely not a slow horse. The times tell you that he finished faster than whatever else at Epsom, and that he broke a 30-year-old history when that he won at Lingfield.

“We do not want to over do it this season – we are all of the opinion that he’s still a little bit immature and will be a level better horse as a four-year-old, which can be exciting.

“I’m 110 per cent maybe not disappointed in the horse at all. I’m disappointed for Bjorn that it didn’t happen on the big day, but we’ve got a suitable horse on our hands, which is very exciting.