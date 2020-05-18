Train stations could be closed if they become too overcrowded, Network Rail chief warns

The Network Rail chief government stated a whole lot of stations had been given one-way techniques and a “huge” quantity of labor had been finished on signage.

However, Sir Peter warned that measures had been being put in place to attempt to hold passengers and employees secure if stations turned overcrowded.

“We have processes to close stations if they become too full,” he told BBC Breakfast. “My railway colleagues have rehearsed these processes on the nationwide railway community if that turns into obligatory.”

Passengers must also contemplate whether or not they truly must journey, he added.

The rail chief expressed confidence that the general public would be co-operative within the adoption of recent social distancing measures.

He stated: “We know that passengers are sensible and they will do their best too because nobody wants to get this terrible virus, do they?”

It got here because the chief government of Ryanair, Europe’s greatest airline, referred to as for face masks to become obligatory on planes and trains.

Michael O’Leary claimed the introduction of face coverings could get rid of the unfold of Covid-19 by 98.5 per cent – a determine the Reuters information company final month stated there was no knowledge to help.

Mr O’Leary advised BBC Radio 4’s The Today Programme: “If you actually wish to do one thing that is efficient put on masks.

“What worries us is that the UK Government is speaking about an ineffectual and unmanageable 14 day lockdown, as a substitute of speaking about permitting folks to journey on the underground and on trains and on planes however carrying masks.

“If everybody is wearing masks you eliminate the risk of spread of Covid-19 by 98.5 per cent. So let’s take some effective measures.”

Kings Cross Station, one in every of London’s busiest transport hubs, was nearly abandoned on Monday morning regardless of extra trains operating in an effort to assist extra commuters return to work after lockdown restrictions had been eased in England.

The concourse was dotted with stickers studying “Protect your NHS, stay 2m apart”, whereas common bulletins urged folks to stay to social distancing measures.