Trailer released for ‘Zola,’ a stripper movie based on viral 2015 Twitter thread

The movie stars Taylour Paige as Aziah “Zola” King and Riley Keough as Stefani, who was formerly described as a female called Jessica in the tweets. The story informs the tales of 2 strippers who take a journey together after conference and mayhem occurs.

“You wanna hear a story about how me and this b—h here fell out?” Zola states in the trailer. “It’s kinda long, but it’s full of suspense.”

Back in 2015, Aziah “Zola” Wells composed a 148-tweet thread stating a strange trip she required to Tampa, Fla., with fellow stripper Jessica, Jessica’s sweetheart and Jessica’s pimp.

She in-depth experiences of prostitution and murder. The story at first got attention from the similarity Missy Elliot, Keke Palmer, Solange Knowles and Ava DuVernay.

Fans responded to the teaser on social networks. “Just saw the trailer for Zola and I’m low key excited!” one composed.

“I’ve watched the 42 second zola trailer 10 times already today, seven minutes well spent tbh,” tweeted another.

Someone else stated she requires to check out the initial thread prior to seeing the movie.

While another stated the trailer provided “literal chills.”

