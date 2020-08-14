Trail Blazers vs. Nets score: Portland clinches No. 8 seed in the West behind another big Damian Lillard night

After months of preparation, and 2 weeks of seeding video games inside the NBA’s Disney World bubble, everything boiled down to the Portland Trail Blazers’ match with the Brooklyn Nets onThursday night And after an extraordinary back-and-forth video game, the Blazers clinched an area in the play-in competition with a 134-133 win.

The circumstance was quite easy. Win, and the Blazers advanced to the play-in, lose, and the Suns would have beenin Damian Lillard, after whatever he’s done in the bubble, wasn’t letting the latter take place. He ended up with 42 points and 12 helps for his 4th 40- point night in the seeding video games.

It was another amazing efficiency by Lillard, however Caris LeVert almost broke the Blazers’ hearts. The young Brooklyn guard was outstanding in his own right, choosing 37 points, 6 rebounds and 9 helps, however his prospective game-winner clanged off the back of the rim– conserving Portland and ending Phoenix’s season.