Trail Blazers vs. Nets score: Live updates as Portland tries to clinch No. 8 seed in Western Conference

It all comes down to this. After months of planning, and two weeks of seeding games inside the NBA’s Disney World bubble, the Portland Trail Blazers will face the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night in a matchup that will decide who gets the final spot in this weekend’s Western Conference play-in tournament.

The situation is pretty simple. Win, and Portland advances to the play-in, lose, and the Suns are in, extending Phoenix’s miracle run. After the first quarter, things are all squared up at 31-31. The Nets have been intent on making sure Damian Lillard doesn’t repeat his 61-point performance, trapping him out of the pick-and-roll and forcing other players to beat them. So far, CJ McCollum has stepped up, scoring 12 points to lead all scorers. On the offensive end, the Nets have been shooting the ball well, and Caris LeVert has 10 points to lead the way.

Follow along with the action as it happens in our live blog below.