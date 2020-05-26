Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard vows to return to court only if team has ‘true opportunity’ to make playoffs

NBA PLAYERS ‘REALLY WANT TO PLAY’ AS RUMORS ABOUT LEAGUE RESUMING SWIRL, UNION CHIEF SAYS

“If we come back and I don’t have an opportunity to make the playoffs, I will show up to work, I’ll be at practice and I’ll be with my team. I’m going to do all that [expletive] and then I’m going to be sitting right on that bench during the games,” he mentioned. “If they come back and say it’s something like a tournament, play-in style, between the No. 7 and No. 12 seeds, if we’re playing for playoff spots, then I think that’s perfect.”

The Trail Blazers had been poised to make a run towards the playoffs with key gamers like Jusef Nukic and Zach Collins preparing to return from damage. Lillard mentioned the team was on the cusp of constructing strikes within the Western Conference and if they’re at full well being they might do extra harm within the playoffs this time as a result of everyone seems to be returning to the court rusty.

The Memphis Grizzlies are forward of the Trail Blazers within the Western Conference. Leaping over them means a possible matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I just feel like that would be the matchup people want to see,” Lillard instructed Yahoo Sports. “And not to say no person needs to see Memphis, as a result of they’re within the eighth they usually’ve been within the eighth spot for some time. They’ve earned that. You cannot take something away from Memphis. They play onerous, they’re thrilling they usually’ve received quite a lot of younger expertise. The Lakers would have their fingers full taking part in in opposition to them. Memphis beat the Lakers this 12 months. Memphis would don’t have anything to lose.

“I feel like both series could be a little bit hectic for the Lakers, but I think more so us, because of the experience and where we are in our careers. Not too long ago, we played them in L.A. and obviously I had a great game and we won a close one, and in the playoffs, I’m sure they would come up with some type of game plan to not allow that to happen. But I want to compete. That’s what we want.”

Lillard is averaging 28.9 factors this season – the best mark of his profession to this point. Portland made the Western Conference Finals final season however misplaced to the Golden State Warriors.

It’s unclear when or if the NBA season will resume. Orlando, Fla., and Las Vegas have each been named as potential host websites.