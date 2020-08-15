Trail Blazers beat Grizzlies, advance to playoffs By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters NBA: Play In-Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers



CJ McCollum scored 12 of his 29 points in the 4th quarter Saturday afternoon, assisting the Portland Trail Blazers rally from a late deficit to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-122 in the Western Conference play-in video game near Orlando.

The win permitted the Trail Blazers to protect the 8th and last Western playoff berth and proceed to a best-of-seven first-round series versus the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers start Tuesday night at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The loss ended the season for Memphis, which held 8th location at the start of the reboot however then lost 6 of 8 prior to Saturday’s defeat.

Damian Lillard had 31 points to speed the Trail Blazers, who benefited from 19 more complimentary toss chances to outscore the Grizzlies 35-18 at the nasty line. Lillard finished a double-double with a game-high 10 helps.

Jusuf Nurkic likewise turned up huge with 22 points and a game-high 21 rebounds for Portland, while Carmelo Anthony was a 4th Trail Blazer with 20 or more points, opting for 21.

Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas blazed a trail forMemphis Morant chose a game-high 35 points to enhance 8 helps, while Valanciunas …