Trail Blazers and Pelicans deserve chance to fight for playoff spots, says Candace Parker | NBA News

The Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans deserve the chance to battle for a playoff spot, NBA TV Gametime analyst Candace Parker mentioned.

Parker was requested for her response to Portland All-Star Damian Lillard’s feedback that, if the NBA resumes common season play, he won’t take part in video games until the Trail Blazers have a possibility to qualify for the playoffs.

“If we come back and they’re just like, ‘We’re adding a few games to finish the regular season,’ and they’re throwing us out there for meaningless games and we don’t have a true opportunity to get into the playoffs, I’m going to be with my team because I’m a part of the team. But I’m not going to be participating,” Lillard advised Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes on Tuesday.

At the time the season was suspended on March 11, the Blazers had been within the thick of the race for the eighth seed within the Western Conference, sitting three-and-a-half video games behind the Memphis Grizzlies. With Jusuf Nurkic (leg) and Zach Collins (shoulder) anticipated to return within the close to future, Portland might have had a possibility to shut the hole.

















0:50



Damian Lillard erupted for a season-high 61 factors to lead Portland to an additional time victory over Golden State on Martin Luther King Jr Day



Should the 2019-20 season resume, it’s nonetheless unclear if the league will decide to soar immediately to the playoffs with the present high eight groups in every convention, or give groups like Portland a chance to qualify.

Lillard advised Haynes he would play if the league selected to make use of a ‘play-in’ type match, which has been rumoured as a risk. “If they come back and say it’s something like a tournament, play-in style, between the No 7 and No 12 seeds, if we are playing for playoff spots, then I think that’s perfect.”

Lillard drew some criticism for his feedback however Parker backed his stance.

“I don’t think it fair to end the regular season as it was,” she mentioned. “You have a Trail Blazers group that was getting wholesome and getting their items again. You have a Pelicans group that had strung collectively a number of wins.



















3:02



Check out Zion Williamson’s greatest performs from the 2019-20 NBA season to date



“Both teams were chasing the eighth-placed Grizzlies whose strength of remaining schedule was one of the toughest in the NBA. They had a lot of games to come on the road. They had to play a lot of teams with winning records. You can’t not allow the ninth and 10th placed teams to battle for a (postseason) spot and the chance to play for a championship.”

Although the NBA confirmed it’s in talks with Disney World Orlando to resume the 2019-20 season in a safe campus-style setting, Parker mentioned she felt there have been quite a few points round participant security and aggressive benefit that want to be ironed out earlier than video games can re-commence.

“A lot of the news reports (about how and when the 2019-20 season will resume) coming out right now are just speculation but a lot of it is being treated as fact. (As an athlete), you are a little confused about what’s going on,” she mentioned.

“Along with figuring out the testing and how to keep everybody safe, to me, it is a huge competitive advantage to have a practice facility open when you have some guys who don’t have access to courts and are struggling to figure out how they are going to work out.”



















5:30



Check out Damian Lillard’s greatest performs, dunks and clutch pictures from the 2019-20 season to date



Eight groups – the Bulls, Celtics, Knicks, Pistons, Wizards, Mavs, Warriors, Spurs – are but to re-open their apply services whereas different groups have welcomed again their gamers.

“(So many) things have to be taken into account when you decide on the best course of action going forward,” Parker mentioned. “I believe there’s a great distance to go earlier than this all will get found out.

“There are a number of things the NBA has to look into and the NBPA (National Basketball Players Association) has to agree to the things the league wants to put in place.”

