TRAI Recommends 11-Digit Mobile Numbers, Prefix ‘0’ for Dialling Mobile Numbers From a Fixed Line

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday launched its newest suggestions for creating a ‘Unified Numbering Plan’ to make sure ample numbering sources for mounted line (aka landline) and cellular companies within the nation. This will result in the present telephone numbers altering — current cellular numbers would require a “0” in entrance of them to dial from a mounted line connection. These suggestions are based mostly on the inputs obtained from varied stakeholders and discussions held throughout an Open House Discussion (OHD) that was held in January, the regulator mentioned in a assertion. One of the important thing factors talked about within the suggestions embody switching from 10 to 11 digits in case of normal cellular numbers, which can result in the addition of a zero for current numbers, and new telephone numbers may begin with completely different digits going ahead.

Here, we’re itemizing the highest 5 recommendations by TRAI that might rework the present numbering system for each mounted line and cellular companies.

Mandating prefix “0” for calling cellular numbers from a mounted line connection – At current, cellphones may be accessed from a mounted line telephone with out dialling a prefix “0”. The newest suggestions are, nonetheless, mandating “0” to be prefixed for dialling from a landline quantity. This implies that identical to the way you dial inter-service space cellular calls from a mounted line telephone, you may be required to prefix “0” to entry a cell phone even inside a service space. It is necessary to notice that there will not be any change in dialling landline to landline, cellular to landline, or cellular to cellular calls. Shifting from 10-digit to 11-digit numbering scheme in case of cellular numbers – The second main suggestion by TRAI is to change from 10 to 11 digits for cellular numbers, with first digit as “9”. The regulator mentioned that this new change will give a whole capability of 10 billion numbers. Mobile numbers allotted for dongles to be shifted to 13 digits – Just just like the numbers related to our cellphones, varied gadgets comparable to dongles and knowledge playing cards at present have the 10-digit numbering scheme. The newest listing of suggestions, nonetheless, embody a level that such gadgets must be shifted from the present 10-digit to 13-digit numbering scheme. This may also launch some numbering sources, TRAI mentioned in its suggestions. Moving mounted line numbers to a sub-level of “2” or “4” – Since some operators prior to now supplied landline connections to customers with numbers ranging from “3”, “5”, and “6” numeric which are now not in service, TRAI has really helpful to maneuver the underutilised mounted line numbers to a sub-level of “2” or “4”. This will enable cellular operators to make use of the underutilised numbers for cell phone connections sooner or later. All mounted line connections must be supplied with “0” dialling facility – Currently, mounted line customers who’ve opted for subscriber trunk dialling (STD) are solely supplied with “0” dialling facility. TRAI, nonetheless, has really helpful to permit all mounted line subscribers to make use of the “0” dialling facility. This is important as cellular numbers can be required to dial with the prefix “0” from landline numbers.

In a doc highlighting the suggestions, TRAI has talked about that India already has about 1.2 billion phone numbers, with a tele-density of 87.47 p.c. The variety of mounted and cellular subscribers within the nation can also be rising quickly. All this has mainly led to discovering new options to have ample availability of quantity sources.