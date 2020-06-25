TRAI Channel Selector App Launched to Help Easily Modify DTH/ Cable Subscription

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday launched a channel selector utility which is able to facilitate shoppers to view their TV subscription and select the channels of their curiosity whereas eradicating the undesirable ones. In an announcement, TRAI mentioned that after issuing the brand new tariff order for broadcasting providers it was seen that customers have been going through problem to go for TV channels or bouquets of their selection on the Web portal or functions of their respective Distributed Platform Operators (DPO).

Therefore, the authority determined to develop an app which is able to fetch knowledge from DPOs. The TRAI Channel Selector app is offered for Android and iOS by way of Google Play and the App Store. It is presently useful with main DTH operators and Multi System Operators (MSO/cable operators). However, efforts are being made to combine different service suppliers additionally on the platform, TRAI mentioned.

The regulator mentioned it has developed the TV Channel Selector App to present dependable, strong, and clear techniques to tv subscribers. Subscribers shall be authenticated by OTP on their registered cellular quantity (RMN). In case there isn’t a registered cellular variety of a subscriber with DPO, subscriber will get OTP on their TV display.

The app would facilitate subscribers to examine their very own subscription, view all channels and bouquets supplied by their DTH or Cable operator, select solely the channels of curiosity and take away undesirable channels. Consumers can get one of the best mixture of consumer chosen channels or bouquets in similar value or in much less value by utilizing the app, the statement mentioned. It additionally provides shoppers the power to modify present subscription and examine actual time standing of your subscription request.

Another distinguished characteristic of the app is optimisation of the subscription earlier than it’s despatched to DTH or cable operator and, due to this fact, the subscribers can get greatest worth for cash, TRAI mentioned. TRAI had notified the New Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable providers in March 2017. The new framework got here into impact on December 29, 2018. TRAI’s new laws or orders for the tv and broadcasting sector have been meant to give freedom to shoppers to choose which tv channels they need to watch.