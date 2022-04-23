A tragic incident took place in Yerevan a while ago.

According to Shamshyan.com, at around 14:00, the 911 Crisis Management Center of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received an alarm that a car had fallen from a crane on a worker in the car service center at 28 Iosifyan village, Davitashen administrative district.

Before the rescuers arrived, the employees of the car maintenance point partially straightened the car by themselves, took the employee out from under it.

The police find out the identity of the deceased.

Those gathered at the scene said that the name of the deceased was Edgar, 36 years old.