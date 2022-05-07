Today, on May 7, a tragic incident took place in Vayots Dzor region. At around 12:50, the 9-11 Crisis Management Center of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received an alarm that the residents of one of the apartments in the 15th building on Jermuk Highway in Vayk were not responding to door-to-door phone calls.

The rescuers, opening the door of the house, found a woman’s body in the bedroom, in the bed, and a man’s body on the living room floor. The police found out the identities of the dead: they are 90-year-old Gohar Manukyan and 56-year-old Gorg Hambardzumyan.

