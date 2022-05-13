A 56-year-old shepherd from Vahramaberd village died in an explosion this afternoon at around 15:30.

The deputy head of the Akhuryan enlarged community, Karen Arshakyan, told Aravot.am that the shepherd, whose name was Derenik, had entered the area of ​​Gyumri’s 102nd military base, a firing range, where no military exercises had been held in the past month, but most likely explosive remnants of old military exercises. been.

“There is no right to enter there, because the animal entered there, he was behind, there were Russian servicemen 200 meters away. My heart could not see the body, I heard the explosion.

“At the moment, the Russian 102nd military base experts are here, as well as the representatives of our military prosecutor’s office and the police,” said Karen Arshakyan

The shepherd had four children.

Two children, 10-year-old Artur Mkrtchyan and 15-year-old Mushegh Gorgyan, were killed in a mine explosion in the same area in April 2013.

It was the pasture of the village of Vahramaberd, which, according to the agreement signed between Armenia and Russia in 1997, was allocated to the tank shooting range of the Russian troops, where the children were killed by careless explosives. Arthur Mkrtchyan had taken bread to his pastor father with his friend.

Nune AREVSHATYAN