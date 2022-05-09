According to SHAMSHYAN.com, a tragic incident took place in Shirak region a while ago. At around 11:20 pm, the 911 Crisis Management Center of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received a call that the residents of one of the houses on Hamlet Sargsyan 4th Alley in Gyumri did not answer the door-to-door phone calls.

As photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan reports, the Gyumri 48/1 fire-rescue detachment of the Emergency Situations Ministry arrived at the scene with 1 fire brigade.

Patrols of the 3rd platoon of the 1st Battalion of the same battalion, which demarcated the area so that investigators could work on the spot, are on reinforced service.

Rescuers opened the door of the house and found two bodies.

According to the photojournalist, the dead are mother and son, the mother was found in the corridor and the son in the bedroom.

