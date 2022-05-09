According to SHAMSHYAN.com, a tragic incident took place in Lori region a while ago.

At around 4:40 p.m., the 911 Crisis Management Center of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received a call that a citizen had fallen into the Debed River.

According to photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan, rescuers and Lori patrols rescued a young girl from the Debed River near the Sanahin station in Alaverdi. he died without regaining consciousness.

Գ. According to Shamshyan, the deceased was Armine Chagharyan, the host of “This is my bag” program broadcast on “Shant” TV.