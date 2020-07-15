Tragedy as mum is found dead in her own home in Melbourne as her estranged husband is arrested 

The estranged husband of a woman whose body was found inside a Melbourne home has been arrested.

Elaine Pandilovski’s body was discovered after police conducted a welfare check at the home on Hawkes Drive at Mill Park about 9.30pm Tuesday.

Zoran Pandilovski, 45, her estranged husband, has been arrested over her death and is under guard in hospital, the Herald Sun reported.

No charges have been laid.

According to neighbours, the couple, who were high school sweethearts, recently separated.

They said Ms Pandilovski, 45, who worker as a special needs aid, had been living at the single-storey home with her son.

Family became concerned for her welfare after she failed to turn up to work at Plenty Parkland Primary School in Mill Park.

Neighbours said they heard a child crying outside the home on Tuesday night as emergency services rushed to the street.

One nearby resident described the woman and her son as ‘good people’.

‘I just can’t believe it,’ one neighbour said.

‘There was a kid outside crying. Feel sorry for who it is. This is a quiet area.’

Homicide squad detectives were still at the scene with the home cordoned off as investigations continue.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.