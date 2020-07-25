Tragedy as horse called Hot ‘N’ Hazy has to be put down after fall

A racehorse has been put down after a jockey was horrifically stomped following a ‘self-destructive’ relocation by another rider.

Andrew Adkins fell from Hot ‘N’ Hazy in the house directly of race 1 at Rosehill Gardens, in Sydney’s western residential areas, on Saturday.

Adkins was taken to Westmead Hospital, while the two-year-old horse, trained by Danny Williams, was euthanised.

Racing NSW stated the 22- year-old jockey suffered a fractured tibia and fibula that will be repaired with a nail and a fractured clavicle which will need plate fixation.

Adkins was removed after fellow jockey Hugh Bowman, who was riding ultimate winner Smart Image, moved far from the fence and hit Hot ‘N’ Hazy.

Racing fans took to Twitter over the ‘unsafe’ relocation and recommended the champ jockey must be greatly punished for the mishap.

‘If Bowman does not get 12 weeks (not conferences) for that I’ll quit punting. That was self-destructive. No regard for other jocks or horses,’ one tweet stated.

Another stated: ‘We must not be seeing Hugh Bowman for numerous, numerous weeks after that. Hope Andrew Adkins and Hot ‘n’ Hazy are alright. It didn’t look great for horse or rider.’

A 3rd tweet read: ‘Hope Hugh Bowman has jobkeeper prepared to roll. He’ll be out of work for a while you ‘d reckon. That was terrible to watch.’

Other Twitter users hoped all included were ‘alright’.

‘Gee whiz Hugh, that was simply flat out unsafe. Hope horse and rider are alright,’ a tweet read.

Racing NSW stewards have actually introduced a questions into Saturday’s fall and Bowman informed stewards he didn’t believe his relocation would put other riders in risk, The Daily Telegraph reported.

‘ I ventured to make a run to the beyond Glyn Schofield (Mr Colourful), which I had every right to and, in doing so, I was going to have to relocation Andrew somewhat however I felt that I was able to do so,’ Bowman stated.

‘There was a shift by the horse in front of me (Mr Colourful) and I was dedicated to the relocation that I made. I felt at the time I made the call to go to the beyond Glyn I might do so without triggering any disturbance to Andrew.’

Racing fans took to Twitter over the ‘unsafe’ relocation and recommended Bowman must be greatly punished for the mishap