Tragedy as four-year-old girl is found dead inside a Brisbane home and crime scene is set up 

The body of a four-year-old girl has actually been found inside a Brisbane home.

Police developed a crime scene in Cannon Hill, in Brisbane’s eastern, concerning 9.30 get on Monday early morning.

A family member that stayed in the home with the girl called emergency situation solutions at an early stage Monday early morning.

Senior investigators invested the early morning talking to participants of her family members.

A resource informed Daily Mail Australia policemans are checking out whether forget played a duty in the kid’s fatality.

They cordoned off the home on Bent Street and have actually prompted individuals to prevent the location.

Investigations are continuous, a representative for Queensland Police informed Daily Mail Australia.

