Tragedy as baby girl, 20 months, dies after being struck by a car in the driveway of a family home 

A 20- month-old girl has actually passed away after being struck by a 4WD in the driveway of a family residence.

Emergency solutions were contacted us to Corowa, regarding 60 kilometres west of Albury on the boundary in between New South Wales and also Victoria, at regarding 5pm onWednesday

NSW Police claimed the girl was struck by a Toyota Hilux 4WD in the driveway of a residence on EnfieldStreet

The baby girl passed away at the scene.

A 74- year-old male, that lagged the wheel of the 4WD, was required to health center for necessary screening.

He was after that required to Corowa Police Station to aid cops with queries however has actually given that been launched.

A record will certainly be gotten ready for theCoroner