Tragedy as a 20-year-old woman is found dead inside a home in Sydney’s west 

The brother of a 20-year-old woman found dead inside a western Sydney home has been arrested by police.

Police took the 30-year-old man in to custody on Tuesday morning and are currently interviewing him at Parramatta Police Station.

Officers found the woman inside the home on Barlow Street, at Cambridge Park, at 9pm on Monday night after receiving a call asking them to be sure of her welfare.

Forensic detectives removed a large stained settee and other evidence from inside the home on Tuesday morning.

Shocked neighbours in the quiet residential street said they had no idea something horrible had happened until noticing a number of police cars parked outside.

Homicide detectives were on the scene assisting local officers and so are now likely to take over the investigation.

The small cul-de-sac in which the home is located has been taped off by police.