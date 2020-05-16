Tragedy as a 10-year-old boy is killed after a crashing his quad bike at his home 

By
Jackson Delong
-

A ten-year-old boy has died after crashing a quad bike he was driving at his dwelling.

Emergency providers and police had been known as to a rural property in Shelford, 100 kilometres south-west of Melbourne, round 10.25am this morning.

A Victoria Police spokesperson mentioned an air ambulance had been despatched to deal with the boy at his dwelling on Cressy-Shelford Road.

The ten-year-old acquired life-threatening accidents when his quad bike rolled and he died at the property. 

Investigators are nonetheless establishing the precise circumstances surrounding his loss of life.

A report can be ready for the coroner. 

