Traffic police officers help deliver baby after driver’s wife went into labour 

A baby young boy was provided by police officers last night after his daddy was pulled over for not having insurance coverage.

The baby’s daddy was caught by a cam as he drove through Northampton – however he informed PCs Sandra Payne and James Condon he had actually simply guaranteed his automobile that early morning.

The officers, from Northamptonshire’s Road Crime Team, were with the male when his greatly pregnant wife called him to state she was going into labour.

They rapidly drove to the male’s house where PCs Payne and Condon wound up providing baby Harris.

The baby’s daddy was caught by a cam in Northampton – however he informed PCs Sandra Payne and James Condon he had actually simply guaranteed it that early morning. Pictured, the 2 police officers with the baby’s mom and paramedics

Chief Inspector Tom Thompson, stated: ‘Well done Sandra and James – this will certainly be a story baby Harris’ moms and dads will keep in mind for a long period of time to come.’

Paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service got here a brief time later on and took control of care.

Photographs reveal PCs Payne and Condon holding the small package in their arms quickly after the shipment.

The officers (envisioned), from Northamptonshire’s Road Crime Team, were with the male when his greatly pregnant wife called him to state she was going into labour

The officers later on positioned together with the baby’s mom, who has actually not been called, and the 2 pandemics who assisted keep the mom and baby healthy following the birth.

Inspector Thompson included: ‘I want to extend my thanks to Sandra and James whose actions made sure that baby Harris was provided into this world securely.

‘This is a terrific story and an example of how different life as a police officer can be.

‘As a Force we’re actually happy with how both officers handled to keep Harris’ moms and dads calm and looked after till our associates at East Midlands Ambulance Service got here.’