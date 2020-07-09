Traffic has fallen more in Britain than in any other European country considering that the pandemic struck, as motorists choose to stay at home as opposed to getting right back on the road.

After comparing data for February with records for March to June in 19 European countries, it had been revealed that Britain’s roads are languishing at 67 per cent of these pre-lockdown levels.

France, on the other hand, has surged back to life with traffic at 112 % of its crisis levels. In Italy the figure is 100 per cent, and in Germany it’s 98 %.

Inrix, which conducted the research, warned that the creeping rate of recovery in the united kingdom may keep on ‘for some time’.

Analysis by Apple implies that the UK can be making sluggish progress out of lockdown, with traffic levels stagnating at mid-January levels and at least 30 per cent behind Italy, Germany and the united states.

Traffic in Britain has lagged behind its European and American neighbours since May, making the UK the slowest country to get moving again. This graph shows levels of traffic in London were lower than Paris, Berlin and New York by May 11. The city hasn’t caught up

Traffic in the UK remains the same as mid-January, according to Apple. But in the US it’s 30 % above this level, Germany 34 % up, and Italy 35 % up

Use of public transport languishes at 51 % of pre-crisis levels, data from Apple says. Walking is down 42 per cent and driving is down seven per cent

Traffic compared to pre-crisis levels 1. Finland, 122 per cent 2. Denmark, 120 per cent 3. France, 112 per cent 4. Norway and Russia, 111 per cent 5. Czech REpublic, 109 per cent 6. Poland and Slovakia, 105 per cent 7. Italy, 100 per cent — All the countries above this line have traffic levels exceeding those before the lockdown — 8. Germany, 98 per cent 9. Switzerland, 97 per cent 10. Austria, 89 per cent 11. Belgium, 87 per cent 12. Portugal, 86 per cent 13. Luxembourg, 82 per cent 14. Spain and Ireland, 68 per cent 15. United Kingdom, 67 per cent Sweden’s traffic is at 100 per cent of pre-crisis levels, but the country did not have a lockdown.

Inrix’s report measured traffic levels in vehicle miles travelled.

They found that the UK’s traffic growth rate in the final four weeks has actually slowed up to nine per cent.

Beforehand, measurements from its low said that traffic was growing by 11 per cent weekly.

London has continued to suffer the slowest rate of return to the roads in the country, they said, averaging seven per cent weekly.

Belfast and Manchester have both seen growth rates around 10 %.

‘Despite recent gains, Belfast, London and Manchester are still far below ‘normal’ after adjusting for seasonality,’ the report says.

‘They are at -39 %, -41 per cent and -38 per cent respectively.’

Data implies that rates of travel on public transport have also remained stubbornly low, as people stay home and offices remain closed.

Data from Apple says that public transport use are at 51 % of pre-crisis levels while walking are at 52 %.

Driving, however, has surged to 93 %, they said.

Data from TomTom also implies that the UK’s roads remain quieter than normal, even though the first traffic jams are now actually beginning to appear.

They recorded a rise in traffic jams in London, however they remain at half the aveerage.

FirstGroup has called on the government to encourage people back on public transport to get the economy moving again.

They say that they have been cleaning buses regularly and the mandatory requirement of facemasks makes the form of travel safe.

Rishi Sunak’s try to kick start the UK economy could be derailed by the Department for Transport’s (DfT) ongoing message that people shouldn’t get trains or buses unless making an essential journey.

This data shows the drop off in car journeys from the start of the crisis in March. They have a tendency to spike around weekend time