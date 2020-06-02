Trae Young speaks at peaceful George Floyd protest in Oklahoma | NBA News

NBA All-Star Trae Young spoke at a peaceful protest of racial injustice and police brutality in his hometown Norman, Oklahoma, on Monday.

Young, the previous University of Oklahoma star who now performs for the Atlanta Hawks, briefly addressed a number of hundred folks at Andrews Park concerning the deaths of George Floyd and others.

”I do know this nation is in a tousled place proper now,” he mentioned. ”And for me, I simply assume it is vital that all of us stick collectively and we get up for what is true. It isn’t just going to take simply me. It isn’t just going to take simply you. It’s all of us coming collectively and doing this as a collective unit.”

Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck whereas Floyd was handcuffed and saying that he couldn’t breathe. His dying sparked protests in Minneapolis and across the nation, a few of which turned violent. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree homicide and second-degree manslaughter.

















Norman mayor Breea Clark and police chief Kevin Foster have been among the many different audio system at the rally.

Young acknowledged that he doesn’t typically communicate out on social points and credited his sister, Caitlyn, for serving to him come out of his shell. At one level, Young held up a ‘Black Lives Matter’ signal.

”I’m not used to doing this,” he mentioned. ”I’m not very open about what I see or the issues that go on in this world fairly often, however for me, although I’m simply 21 years previous, I really feel that it was mandatory. This is greater than me, and I really feel like this can be a large step in the best route.”

Young’s NBA metropolis of Atlanta has been rocked by protests, fires and looting. He mentioned after he left the stage that he has combined emotions about these protests.



















”I play in Atlanta, a black cultured metropolis the place individuals are looting there and it’s messing up the town,” he mentioned. ”So I see either side. You can protest the best method and peacefully, which I consider it ought to be, however I additionally see the place it hasn’t labored.”

He believes higher days are forward.

”I really feel like justice will probably be served and modifications will probably be made if all of us come collectively,” he mentioned. ”This is us doing it. This is step one.”

