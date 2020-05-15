Trae Young says he is forever inspired by Kobe Bryant’s mentality and drive every day | NBA News

Atlanta Hawks level guard Trae Young mentioned he is inspired by his mentor Kobe Bryant’s mentality and drive every day.

Speaking to Inside The NBA host Ernie Johnson in an NBA Together Twitter Q&A, Young mirrored on his relationship with Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who had been killed with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26.

Young’s relationship with Bryant stemmed from the very fact he was Gianna’s favorite NBA participant and had turn into a task mannequin to her.

















3:09



Trae Young talks of the second Kobe Bryant instructed him he was happy that he was one among his daughter Gianna’s favorite gamers



“I was big in (Kobe’s) life because I was a role model to his daughter. Me being one of Gigi’s favourite players really meant something to him,” Young mentioned.

“The way I was carrying myself off the court and the way I was playing on the court… he was really happy for me. It made him happy because she had a good role model to look up to. For me, the main thing he told me and the one thing I will always hold close is to be that bright light on and off the court, to be a leader because I know kids are looking up to me like Gigi was. I don’t take that lightly.”

Asked by Johnson about what he remembered about being instructed of the passing of Kobe and Gianna, Young recalled: “We had been taking part in a sport that day. I used to be on the area, the staff was about to undergo shootaround. We had been in our personal conferences. As quickly as we left the assembly, somebody instructed us Kobe had handed.

“I learned about (Gianna’s death) about 45 minutes after that. I had just stopped crying and that took everything else out of me.”



















3:55



Check out Trae Young’s greatest performs from the 2019-20 NBA season



Young mentioned Bryant’s well-known ‘Mamba Mentality’ stays a motivational power for him every day and he hopes to set the identical instance for younger gamers that the Lakers icon offered for him.

“All I can take from it is to play every game with the mentality and drive that Kobe had,” Young mentioned. “Take that mentality to every exercise that I do.

“And his off-the-court presence, I want to have that same impact that Kobe had on kids when I am done playing. Hopefully one day kids are saying they wanted to play this game at a high level because they watched me play. That’s what Kobe did for me.”

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.