Trae Young frustrated Atlanta Hawks’ season is over | NBA News

The season is over for Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks’ second-year star guard is highly frustrated about this.

When the NBA decided only 22 of the league’s 30 teams would resume their seasons near Orlando, Florida, the Hawks’ scoring machine was upset before simmering down and eventually finding acceptance.

"I was mad," Young told reporters on a video ask Wednesday. "I was frustrated. Obviously I wanted to play. I understand what the NBA did and respect their decision. But I am kind of upset because I want to play."

















The NBA season was paused on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Last week, owners and players decided to a resume the campaign, but only with the 22 teams legitimately in contention for a playoff spot.

That generated the Hawks (20-47) externally and Young feeling empty. He recently played in a game in Oklahoma City, but otherwise the 21-year-old Norman, Oklahoma, resident hasn't seen much action.



















"I was just itching to play," the Young said. "I have been wanting to play. That was actually one of the first times I touched a ball in a long time. I wanted to make sure it was safe for me to even go and play. It has been a long time for me – like, I don't know when the last time I've spent three months without playing a game."



















Young averaged 29.6 points in 60 games this season, tied for third in the NBA with Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Houston’s James Harden leads with a 34.4 average with Washington’s Bradley Beal 2nd at 30.5.

Young’s 205 three-point baskets rank sixth, but that he also leads the league with an average of 4.8 turnovers per game.

