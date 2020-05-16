‘Trading Spaces’ Designer Frank Bielec, Dead at 72

Exclusive

Frank Bielec, one of many stars of “Trading Spaces” has died … TMZ has realized.

Frank’s spouse, Judy, tells TMZ, Frank handed away Friday … a day after struggling a coronary heart assault. He was taken to a hospital in Katy, Texas, after which transferred to a Houston hospital for specialised remedy. Frank died Friday within the Houston hospital.

Judy says the surgical workforce dissolved into tears after they could not save Frank.

Frank was an completed designer and appeared on the TLC present each season till 2008 when the present wrapped. He additionally appeared on the 2018 reboot.

No funeral service. Frank will likely be cremated — ashes put inside a spherical picket field and positioned on high of a fireside of their dwelling.

Frank was an elementary college instructor again within the day, instructing lessons in artwork and social research. He obtained a masters of nice arts however finally turned disenchanted with the academic system — he felt it centered an excessive amount of on exams and never sufficient on what he known as experimental studying.

Frank’s subsequent journey was not tv … it was strictly floral. Frank turned a florist, creating spectacular preparations. It wasn’t a passing factor … Frank did it for 20 years.

He was additionally an artist … completed sufficient to have his work displayed in galleries. Then, in 1989, he created a enterprise known as “Mosey ‘n Me” with Judy, specializing in cross-stitches.

Lovely Frank Bielec handed away at this time from issues following a coronary heart assault. Funny, sensible, good, and gifted, he at all times lent perspective and levity to each state of affairs. Thanks you for at all times being form to me. I’ll miss you dearly buddy. #FrankBielec #RIP #TradingSpaces pic.twitter.com/tPWAxNqRYW — Vern Yip (@VernYipDesigns) May 16, 2020

Frank had a mushy spot for animals … he rescued a dozen sugar gliders and any wildlife that occurred to mosey onto his property … effectively, that they had a house.

He utilized all that he realized through the years to his designs on “Trading Spaces,” peppering each room with creative touches … stenciling, cross-stitching, drawing — issues like that.

Frank was 72.