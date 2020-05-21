‘Trading Spaces’ alum Genevieve Gorder advises home renovations for mental health

Home is vital, she says, as a result of “it’s where we nest and it’s where we repair, we recalibrate and reinvent so we can go out again.” She calls our properties “the cradle.”

In a video for Yahoo’s “Reset Your Mindset” marketing campaign, she advises that “starting with home is a really great medicine.”

“Let the light in, open the windows, bring in some brighter colors to change your mood. It really is more than just psychology. It is absolutely true,” she says.

Gorder supplies some nice suggestions: Create a price range, repair the little issues (like cracks and damaged furnishings) you have been which means to, paint the partitions a brand new shade, change up your structure and transfer the equipment in a room round.