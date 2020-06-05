Tradie is crushed to death by a metal pole during an accident on a work site in Melbourne 

A tradesman has died in Melbourne after being crushed to death on a work site.

Victoria Police mentioned the employee was unloading a truck on Chambers Road in Altona North when he was struck by a metal pole at about 4:20 on Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for WorkSafe Victoria instructed Daily Mail Australia they’re investigating the matter, nonetheless particulars of the incident stay unclear.

The man is but to be formally recognized.

More to observe.