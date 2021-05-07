Traders are significantly more bullish than last year: Survey
Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi spoke with Randy Frederick, Vice President of Trading and Derivatives at Charles Schwab, to discuss the stock market and the latest findings from the Charles Schwab Active Trader Pulse, which found traders are significantly more bullish amid the vaccine roll-out and improving economic conditions.

