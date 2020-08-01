Trader Joe’s, responding to demands to change its packaging, says the product labels aren’t racist

More than 5,000 individuals have actually signed a petition contacting the supermarket chain to change what they call its racist trademark name, utilizing expressions like “Trader José” “Trader Ming’s” and “San Joe” on a few of its worldwide foodstuff.

But Trader Joe’s is safeguarding the practice.

“We want to be clear: we disagree that any of these labels are racist. We do not make decisions based on petitions,” the supermarket stated in a declaration on July 24.

“Decades ago, our Buying Team started using product names, like Trader Giotto’s, Trader José’s, Trader Ming’s, etc. We thought then — and still do — that this naming of products could be fun and show appreciation for other cultures,” it continued.

The declaration is a far cry from the one made just last week by Kenya Friend-Daniel, a spokesperson for Trader Joe’s, when the petition was very first acquiring traction. At that time, Friend-Daniel insinuated the names were currently in the procedure of being altered, a procedure that would continue. “While this approach to product naming may have been rooted in a lighthearted attempt at inclusiveness, we recognize that it may now have the opposite effect — one that is contrary to the welcoming, rewarding customer experience we strive to create every day,” she stated in a declaration to CNN. “Packaging for a number of the products has already been changed, but there’s a small number of products in which the packaging is still going through the process,” Friend-Daniel included. That does not appear to …

