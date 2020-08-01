Trader Joe’s, responding to demands to change its packaging, says the product labels aren’t racist

More than 5,000 individuals have actually signed a petition contacting the supermarket chain to change what they call its racist trademark name, utilizing expressions like “Trader José” “Trader Ming’s” and “San Joe” on a few of its worldwide foodstuff.
But Trader Joe’s is safeguarding the practice.
“Decades ago, our Buying Team started using product names, like Trader Giotto’s, Trader José’s, Trader Ming’s, etc. We thought then — and still do — that this naming of products could be fun and show appreciation for other cultures,” it continued.
At that time, Friend-Daniel insinuated the names were currently in the procedure of being altered, a procedure that would continue.
“While this approach to product naming may have been rooted in a lighthearted attempt at inclusiveness, we recognize that it may now have the opposite effect — one that is contrary to the welcoming, rewarding customer experience we strive to create every day,” she stated in a declaration to CNN.
“Packaging for a number of the products has already been changed, but there’s a small number of products in which the packaging is still going through the process,” Friend-Daniel included.
That does not appear to …