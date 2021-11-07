Trademark applicants of ‘Meta’ are reportedly open to selling to Zuckerberg for $20 million
Meta PC founders Joe Darger and Zack Shutt are reportedly offering to sell Mark Zuckerberg the ‘Meta’ trademark for $20 million in light of Facebook’s rebranding. The PC company filed the trademark August 23, 2021 for ‘computers, laptops, tablets, and any other tech items.’

