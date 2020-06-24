Trade Secretary Liz Truss insists ban on controversial chlorinated chicken is ‘already in law’

Chlorinated chicken is maybe not on the table throughout trade talks with the United States, the Trade Secretary Liz Truss said today.

Miss Truss said a ban on controversial US farm produce, including chlorine-washed chicken and hormone-treated beef, was ‘already in law’ and wouldn’t be changed as part of trade talks.

Giving evidence to MPs on the Commons international trade committee today, she also struck a somewhat tougher stance, saying she’d rather leave than agree a ‘bad deal’ for the sake of it.

‘Throughout the negotiations this Government will be fighting for Britain’s best interests,’ she said.

‘To coin a once familiar phrase, no deal is a lot better than a bad deal.

‘We are not going to rush into a deal. There is no deadline. And i will be tough in pressing our interests. When it concerns food, we shall never lower our standards in order to sign a trade deal.

‘Not only that but we will never sign a trade deal that leaves our farming industry with its high animal welfare standards worse off.’

In response, committee chairman Angus MacNeil said: ‘A lot of fighting talk. I hope Donald Trump was not listening otherwise he may start tweeting.’

Farmers and environmental groups have warned a post-Brexit US trade deal could let in products and services such as chlorinated chicken, which are currently barred under EU law.

A poll of more than 2,000 completed for consumer group Which? today discovered that 86 % were worried that a weakening of standards under a US deal could lead to currently banned products and services appearing in British shops.

But Miss Truss today insisted the fears were misplaced.

‘There has been a lot of scaremongering,’ she said. ‘This is not something I am negotiating.’

She said that the EU Withdrawal Act makes clear that health insurance and animal welfare standards will soon be maintained after Brexit.

Miss Truss also highlighted the importance of removing barriers that prevent farm products and services, such as British lamb, offered on one other side of the Atlantic.

‘The US talks a good game about free trade and low tariffs but the reality is that many UK products are being kept unfairly out of their market,’ she said.