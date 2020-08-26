Trade Notes: Mets, Twins, Pirates, Red Sox

Typically one for vibrant and positive declarations, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen used a more measured technique when inquired about the trade due date today,per Newsday’s Tim Healey While the Mets will be open to making enhancements, Van Wagenen mentioned working out care and being “responsible for the future of the organization.” The agent-turned-GM included that he anticipates other clubs to take a likewise conservative technique due to the brief nature of the 2020 season– especially the post-deadline duration. None of this dismiss a relocation of note for the Mets, and Van Wagenen went to the oft-used “opportunistic” as an adjective to explain his mindset as Monday’s due date loom.

The Mets dropped both video games of the other day’s doubleheader versus the Marlins, being up to 12-16 while doing so. However, they belong to a securely bunched group of NL clubs with average records. The Pirates are presently the only group in the NL more than 2.5 video games back from a prospective playoff area.

Some more trade chatter from around the video game …