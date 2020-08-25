Trade Deadline Notes: Royals, Moore, Rays, BoSox, Angels, Eppler, Orioles

Trevor Rosenthal and other Royals reducers are currently drawing interest from trade suitors, though GM Dayton Moore hasn’t dismissed being a deadline purchaser. “We wouldn’t hesitate to add to this team,” Moore informedLynn Worthy of the Kansas City Star “This team is talented enough to be one of eight teams representing the American League in the playoffs….So I’m not even beginning to think about dismantling or moving players that help us win at this point. I believe that this group of players is extremely talented and very much capable of being a playoff team.”

The Royals are last in the AL Central with an 11-18 record, and they sit 4 video games back of the Blue Jays for the last AL wild card slot. While they ‘d need to leapfrog a great deal of groups to cross the postseason line, even one quick winning streak might considerably enhance Kansas City’s opportunities in the reduced season. As Worthy notes, the Royals have not yet had their whole perfect lineup together at one time, as numerous essential gamers have actually been sidelined due to injuries and COVID-19. It does not promise that K.C. will make any sort of huge deadline push, though those anticipating a mini-fire sale may likewise be dissatisfied.

More trade buzz from around the league …