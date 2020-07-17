Tractive LTE GPS Dog Tracker – Location & Activity Tracker for Dogs with Unlimited Range (Newest Model)



The Tractive GPS DOG tracker enables you to view your dog’s location from anywhere, anytime. Track your furry friend in real time without any distance limit. Access the location history on your smartphone and enjoy more fun features together with your pet. After choosing a subscription plan, the Tractive GPS DOG will find your pet almost anywhere in the world using the best available mobile network. Simply attach the waterproof and lightweight tracker to your dog’s collar and start tracing your pet using the free Tractive GPS app. It’s definitely time fro new adventures – so get one now!

LIVE TRACKING & LOCATION HISTORY – Pinpoint the real-time location of your furry friend when it matters most and see the history of places your dog has visited.

VIRTUAL FENCE – Define a safe area and get an instant notification if your pet leaves the area. Dog tracking has never been easier.

ACTIVITY MONITORING: Keep your dog healthy with the integrated dog fitness tracker

WORLDWIDE LOCATION TRACKING – Use your Tractive GPS pet collar attachment in over 150 countries. Manage all features via the free Tractive GPS app for a iOS and Android or in any browser.