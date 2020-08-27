Tracking COVID-19 through symptom monitoring will be harder when flu season starts

As flu season gets over the next couple of months, it’s going to get harder for public health authorities to depend on patterns in the variety of individuals with coughs and fevers to keep an eye on the COVD-19 pandemic. Starting next month, individuals entering into the emergency clinic with flu- like signs might simply have theflu

“The symptoms overlap,” states Edward Belongia, a contagious illness epidemiologist at the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute inWisconsin Experts will need to lean on other techniques, like laboratory screening, to differentiate COVID-19 from influenza.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tracks health problems that appear like the flu (described as influenza-like health problem) through a network of countless doctor around the nation. They release information revealing the standard levels of influenza-like health problem in various locations throughout a flu season, which normally ranges from around October toFebruary

The COVID-19 pandemic began speeding up in parts of the United States in March, simply as the flu was waning. Reports of influenza-like health problemstarted to climb Normally, the health problem reports track quite carefully with the quantity of flu cases verified by laboratory screening. But that wasn’t taking place any longer: rather, in states like New York, health problem reports increased while the quantity …