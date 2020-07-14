Tracki 2020 Model Mini Real time GPS Tracker. Full USA & Worldwide Coverage. For Vehicles, Car, Kids. Magnetic Hidden small Portable Tracking Device. Child, elderly, Dog pet drone motorcycle bike auto



Product Description

With Tracki device, easily track people, cars or assets in real time. Always know what is going on at anytime, anywhere. Tracki with the built-in SIM card Worldwide GPS Tracker allows you to monitors location with pinpoint accuracy and track anywhere discreetly while giving you real-time updates. Whether you’re watching the movements of loved ones when you’re not around, guarding expensive items against theft, or monitoring your delivery drivers’ routes, the Tracki 3G Tracker gives you the reliable, real-time tracking performance you need.

Use Tracki for any tracking purpose! Don’t spend too much time and energy looking for stolen, misplaced, and/or lost items. Tracki will solve those issues. Keep tabs on your most important items track your precious things in real-time, alerting and sending notifications through app, text and email. Tracki’s location is accessible on any computer or Android or iPhone apps. with GPS/GSM/Wi-Fi/Bluetooth tracking, accurately locate anything within 10-60 feet (3-20 meters).

MONTHLY FEE is required. Trackers in this category that comes with SIM card, require a MONTHLY FEE for the internet data connection. This GPS tracking device will cost a monthly fee of 13.95, 16.60 or 19.95 depending on the package for unlimited usage worldwide with no activation fee, no roaming fees & no cancellation fees. Other similar trackers charge 25-45 per month. Other trackers will mostly work in the US & CA and not worldwide. Tracki will work in US, Canada plus 185 countries. International SIM card is included which is very practical for tracking your family or luggage when you travel abroad preventing loss.

Why Tracki is better than other trackers

Please take the time to compare 20 reasons

Monthly fee as low as 9.95/month – other 20-45/mo

Worldwide coverage – most other CA and/or US only

5 seconds update rate, app manual ping*** other don’t

1 month battery life in batt save sleep mode* other don’t

6 month life in save mode with optional batt** – other don’t

Optional larger 3,500mAh magnetic batt** – other don’t

Wi-Fi indoor tracking by reading routers ID – other don’t

Bluetooth for the last 100 feet tracking – other don’t

The Smallest Size – 1.8×1.6×0.7in other 3 times+ bigger

The Lightest Weight by far – 1.4oz other 3.5-16 ounces

Comes with Clip to attach to belt, bag – other don’t

Comes with Magnet – most other have no magnet

Has SOS panic button – half of the other has no SOS

Has replaceable/changeable battery – other don’t

5 years history – most other only 30-90 days history

Tracki device cost is the cheapest – other cost more

Lifetime warrantee – most other 1 year only

5 min Easy setup – most other lengthy & confusing

3 minutes to go live on setup – other take 2-24 hours

4.7 stars on Google Play App reviews – other 3.4-4

*The batt save/sleep mode whereby the device goes to sleep & wakes up every 3 hours, tracking location 8 times per day.

**Optional Extended battery with magnetic waterproof box will last 2 weeks at 1 min update. Up to 6 months in battery save mode.

***Tracki automatic location update rate is as frequent as 1 minute If you need real time with 5 seconds update while watching the app to get the instant location you can manually ping the device every 5 sec.

Know where your Loved ones or Precious things are !



The Tracki is there for you and your family when you need it most. Slip it in a backpack to ensure that your child makes it to and from school safely, or place it in your teen driver’s vehicle to monitor speeding & safe driving. With its SOS panic button Loved ones in danger can send you SOS alert transmitting location in real time – an ideal solution for hikers and anyone else who finds themselves alone and in danger. Get Alert when loved one, car or asset go outside a Safe Zone. Get Speed Alerts or a start moving alert. Easily locate and recover lost or stolen items

Real Mini GPS Tracker:

The Smallest and lightest GPS tracking devices. Only 1.4 ounces, 1.8×1.6×0.7 inches. Quarter or half the size of the competition, that size gives unique flexibility. If you need it hidden in a bag, car or carried in the pocket or belt of your child and elderly.

History Route Playback:

Easy to use tracking application provides history reports mapping all past locations, speed, addresses with dates and times. Automatic updates every 60 seconds gives you a real-time view of what is happening for any situation.

Easy to attach to anything:

Tracki GPS tracker comes with a magnet, Velcro and belt clip. The tracking device can be mounted quickly, and it stays stable. You can attach it easily under the car or any iron surface, person’s belt, dog, drone, purse, handbag or luggage.

Fully Customizable Tracking App:



Unlimited worldwide tracking, login, and track anytime, anywhere! You can download Tracki’s smart phone app and use the real-time location feature for convenient tracking.

Fully customizable tracking app

Easy to use tracking application

Get alerts and notification via app, text & email

Track up to 50 devices per account

Adjust settings according to your need

Unlimited distance real time tracking. Full USA & all countries worldwide coverage. International SIM card included. MONTHLY FEE of $19.95 required or as low as $9.95 for long term plans. Track Vehicles, Cars, trucks, Children, teen, spouse, dog, elderly, motorcycle, ATV, boat, equipment, tools, employees, assets, car fleets, valuable belonging. Place in a pocket, backpack, luggage, shipment or under a car & track real-time whereabouts via iPhone, Android, Web app, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa

Tracki’s advantages that other trackers don’t have: Tracki is 30% of the size & weight. SIM works worldwide. Live phone customer service. Free tracker if tracker lost. Lifetime warranty. Best smartphone App. Wi-Fi tracking when indoors. Can send beep to tracker. Manual 15 seconds ping. Attachments: Magnet, Belt clip, Key-chain, lanyard. 5 years history. Batt can be replaced, other dead if batt dies. 30 days batt tracking 3 times/day. Optional 6x larger batt can last 6 mo tracking 3 times/day.

Our expertise is GPS tracking, Tracki is developed & made by us. Our competitors are just reselling same exact GL300 as 12 different brands. Tracki is the Smallest & Lightest GPS tracker, only 1.26 ounce. Rechargeable BATTERY LIFE last 2-3 days tracking real time every 1-5 minutes. If real time tracking not needed, battery last 30 days tracking 3 times/day. Optional battery + magnetic waterproof box (ASIN B07YVNV82V) extends battery life to 2 weeks at 1 min update & 6 months tracking 3 times/day

Alerts, Monitoring & Smart Notifications: Revolutionary technology works indoors & outdoors. GPS/A-GSM/GSM for outdoors. Wi-Fi mac ID matching to Global database for indoors tracking & Bluetooth for the last 50 feet. Get real-time alerts when the tracker crosses a Geo-fence zone that you designate. Receive SOS, low batt, speeding, start moving alerts about the tracker’s movements via App notification, SMS or email. 5 years history reports on peed, time stamps, map routes, play street view movie

MONTHLY FEE: Just like a cellphone a tracker needs a data connection using the cellular network. MONTHLY FEE is required: $19.95, 16.60, 13.95 or 9.95 depending on the package term for unlimited usage tracking worldwide & unlimited distance, no roaming fees, no hidden fees. LIVE CUSTOMER SERVICE: Tracki website has live-chat, ticket & 24×6 phone support. Our US based technical experts will go the extra mile till you 100% satisfied. Tracki is cutting-edge & easy to set up working out-of-the-box