Track and trace trial ‘goes live today’

Security minister James Brokenshire stated he’s unable to offer a definitive timeline for when the tracing app will probably be rolled out nationwide.

Mr Brokenshire advised BBC Breakfast: “Track and trace has a variety of completely different elements to it. You’re proper, you’ve got the normal strategies the place you might be phoning folks up, emailing folks, working by means of to establish the place these connections are – that’s what… the basics of what we’re recruiting and coaching in the meanwhile.

“Obviously in parallel, and we wish to see this launched within the coming weeks, is the monitor and trace app that’s being trialled in the meanwhile on the Isle of Wight – and subsequently how we will then complement and deliver these collectively.

“So it is work at pace on both of these aspects, but obviously what we’re focusing on is this mechanism to get the 10,000 people that can be contacted a day through these measures that then get supplemented by the app and seeing that rolled out when we have the responses to the technical side, seeing and learning what is happening in the Isle of Wight.”

He added: “Whilst I am unable to give you that definitive timeline this morning, please be in no doubt as to the extent, the effort, the energy of focus that is being put on that as well.”