Tracing the link between your phone and the next pandemic

When humans cut their way through forests to find out gold and other minerals that get into phones, computers, and other devices, they run the risk of being truly a catalyst for a phenomenon called “spillover.” That’s what are the results when a virus makes the leap in one species to some other. It’s how two-thirds of new infectious diseases, like COVID-19, emerge.

The novel coronavirus that has infected a lot more than 10 million people, killing more than 500,000 worldwide currently, began being an animal virus. The virus got the opportunity to jump from one species to another, and it in the course of time landed in a human. Researchers first thought that the virus made the leap from animals in a marketplace in Wuhan, China. But there are plenty of other situations humans create making it easier for novel viruses to reach us, including mining. The Verge dug right into a smartphone and connected the dots between the minerals inside and the prospect of another new virus to wreak havoc across the globe.

“Our choices as consumers … cause miners to go in there and come in contact with wild animals that carry viruses. We implicate ourselves in this chain of consumer supply and demand,” says David Quammen, composer of the book Spillover: Animal Infections and the Next Human Pandemic. “That is one of the broader causes of contact with wild animals that leads to spillover of new viruses with the potential of becoming epidemic and pandemic,” says Quammen.

Take gold, for example, that is used in plenty of electronics since it conducts electricity pretty well. Marburg, a viral hemorrhagic fever similar to Ebola, killed 128 people in Congo between 1998 and 2000. Scientists surmised that gold miners probably acquired the virus from animals, like bats, in mines, and the virus spread from there. That’s just one of a few instances of spillover related to mining that The Verge found as we were researching this video.

It’s not merely gold that’s a concern, either. Like gold, a metallic ore called coltan (short for columbite-tantalite) is highly sought-after by electronics manufacturers. It’s used to make tantalum capacitors that control the flow of electricity via a circuit board. Because both gold and coltan are valuable in small quantities, they’re also attractive to subsistence miners. Subsistence mining, also known as artisanal or small-scale mining, is done informally — frequently with bit more than shovels, picks, and pans.

A most coltan is mined only at that small scale in Congo. And in comparison to big, industrial operations, small-scale mining includes a lot more chances for viruses to “spill over” from animals to humans, experts say. For instance, subsistence miners working in remote areas may possibly not have access to grocery stores, so they’re more likely to look for food which could make them sick. Our latest video explores the various ways a miner might contract a new virus and inadvertently trigger an outbreak.

Ultimately, the way humans interact with animals and the environment might have grave consequences for our own well-being. That’s why boffins and public health experts have developed a technique for addressing the ways the health of the environment and all of the people and wildlife surviving in it are connected. It’s an approach called “one health.” It brings together experts from different disciplines — from conservation biology to medicine — to keep people and the planet healthier. The idea has been around for decades, but the approach gained plenty of traction after outbreaks of another coronavirus, SARS-CoV (which was considered to have started in bats), in 2003.

“It’s one world, one health, because we all live in the same place,” says Carlos Zambrana-Torrelio, an associate vice president for conservation and health at the nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance. “We are part of the animal kingdom. So we need to understand that that’s the reason we share all these viruses with animals,” that he says.

There are methods to lessen the risk of virus spillover from mining and other extractive industries, in accordance with Zambrana-Torrelio. It mostly entails having an even more controlled environment when mining: performing environmental impact assessments, ensuring that there is certainly safe food for miners to eat, and that there are rules against looking for bushmeat while on the job. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in addition has developed recommendations for minimizing the threat of new diseases emerging in mining camps, which includes monitoring workers’ health and keeping an inventory of the local wildlife. But all of that is hard to do in terms of informal, frequently illegal, subsistence mining.

EcoHealth Alliance, working in partnership with USAID since 2009, has found 1,200 new viruses — including more than 140 coronaviruses. It only takes one of those to throw the world in to another pandemic. Anywhere we destroy habitats by doing things like mining for minerals, we’re not merely harming the environment — we’re potentially setting ourselves up for another world wide crisis.