TracFone Carrier-Locked ZTE Blade T2 Lite 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone – Black – 16GB – Sim Card Included – CDMA

Embark on a new adventure with the ZTE Blade 2T Lite. We’ve set the bar high with this phone’s large 5” display so you can navigate through life effortlessly. With 16 GB of internal memory and support for a micro SD XC card up to 256 GB, you won’t hit any sort of roadblocks with this sleek and fashionable phone. Forget the days of limited battery life — the 2, 200 mAh battery will keep you cruising all day! Take selfies with friends using the 2 MP front-facing camera, or snap some action shots of your journeys with the 5 MP autofocus camera on the back. Share those memories online via email or on your favorite social media platform by utilizing the high-speed 4G LTE network and Android 8. 1 Oreo. With countless apps and games to choose from in the Google Play Store, this phone will be your new favorite travel buddy. Take the ZTE Blade 2T Lite for a spin –we you won’t want to put it down!

4G LTE; Wi-Fi Capable; Bluetooth 4. 2 wireless technology; MP3 Player

5 MP Camera/2 MP Front Facing Camera; Internal memory 16 GB; supports Micro SD memory card up to 256 GB (not included)

Plans sold separately.

Note: This phone is carrier locked; Customers must have had their locked device activated on service for no fewer than 12 months, redeemed air time cards in no fewer than 12 months, and not have had their telephone number recycled or ported