Tracfone Carrier-Locked Alcatel MyFlip 4G Prepaid Flip Phone- Black – 4GB – Sim Card Included – CDMA (TFALA405DCP)



Price: $19.99

(as of Aug 07,2020 10:58:14 UTC – Details)



This Trachoma Alcatel A405 prepaid cell phone serves as a useful alternative to people who don’t want to commit to a month-to-month cell service plan. With this prepaid phone, You can pay as you go. This allows you to track the amount of money you’re spending easily. The prepaid Flip phone is easy to use and helps you keep track of your day-to-day. The phone book holds up to 1, 000 entries, and the hands-free speaker allows you to connect easily while driving. Listen to your favorite tunes on the MP3 player, and take photos and videos to share with friends and family.

operating system: Stand Alone

included components: Wall Charger