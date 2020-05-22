Tracey Neville and Rachel Dunn join for watchalong of Netball World Cup bronze match | Netball News





The previous Roses head instructor signs up with the group for this very first watchalong

Join Tracey Neville and Rachel Dunn as they experience England’s bronze medal match versus South Africa from year’s Netball World Cup, survive on Sky Sports this Bank Holiday Monday.

The duo will certainly have South Africa’s Lenize Potgieter and Zanele Vimbela along with them and all 3 will certainly join Di Dougherty and Tamsin Greenway to recall at the clash on the last day of the competitors in Liverpool.

The Vitality Roses entered into the house competition with a considerable quantity of stress on their shoulders after winning the Commonwealth Games the year prior.

The day prior to their experience with the SPAR Proteas, their hopes of safeguarding gold were seized away as Dame Noeline Taurua’s Silver Ferns transformed a quick begin right into a 47-45 success.

The Roses after that had much less than 24 hrs to deposit substantial frustration and distress and collect yourself in order to attempt and guarantee they did not leave a house competitors with no kind of medal.

South Africa, regardless of additionally shedding their semi-final, remained in kind having actually shed just decreased by 2 objectives to Australia in their semi-final.

The gamers’ feelings were running high as both groups required to the court at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool and with it additionally being both head instructors’ last suits prior to tipping apart, the phase was established for a biscuit.

For understandings from Neville, Dunn, Potgieter and Vimbela and to experience this bronze medal play-off, join the group at 6pm on Sky Sports Mix and Arena.