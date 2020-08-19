Tracee Ellis Ross emcees second night of DNC, her Hollywood peers and fans react: ‘Intelligent and heartfelt’

Actress Liz Jenkins, who has actually appeared on “black-ish,” merely tweeted her love for Ellis Ross, 47: “I love Tracee Ellis Ross so much.”

Meanwhile, Yvette Nicole Brown applauded Ellis Ross’ ensemble, which included black pumps and a maroon Proenza Schouler gown.

“Host the second night of the #DNC2020 but make it FASHION! We see you @TraceeEllisRoss,” stated Brown.

One fan tweeted: “@TraceeEllisRoss is doing a great job, effectively guiding us through the evening. #DemConvention.”

“Honestly, @TraceeEllisRoss 2024,” stated another social media user.

Ahead of the Democratic National Convention, Ellis Ross’s famous mom, Diana Ross, revealed her enjoyment over her child’s host tasks.

“I am proud and excited that my daughter @TraceeEllisRoss will facilitate tonight’s #DemocraticNationalConvention 9pm EST/ 6pm PST,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

In addition to Ellis Ross, starlets Kerry Washington and Julia Louis-Dreyfus will also participate this week with Washington on Wednesday and Louis-Dreyfus on Thursday, according to Deadline Actress Eva Longoria emceed Monday night.

