Tapestry Inc. (TPR) is expected by the analysts of Wall Street to make the postings of the sales of 1.61 billion USD. This is for the current fiscal quarter. The estimations of the earnings of the TPR have been made by a total of seven analysts. The estimated amount is between 1.60 billion USD to 1.65 billion USD.

The sales of the same quarter posted by TPR last year was 1.82 billion USD. This number denotes a negative growth rate of 11.5%, which is the year-over-year. It is expected of the business to submit the report concerning the earnings of the next quarter on the 4th of February, that will fall on Thursday.

TPR Figures According To Zacks

According to Zacks Investment Research, the analysts have expectations concerning the sales of Tapestry for the full year. Their estimation for the current financial year is 5.29 billion USD. The estimates begin from 5.21 billion USD up to 5.46 USD. The analysts also have expectations of the firm for the next year. According to them, the company will be reporting on the sale of 5.57 billion USD. The upper limit of the estimation is 5.79 billion USD. All the sales average made by the Zacks Investment Research are made on the basis of a survey taken up by the research firms from the sell-side. They are all the followers of TPR.

The last quarterly earnings that were released by TPR was on the 29th of October, which was Thursday. The reports submitted by the retailer of luxury accessories for this quarter was 0.58 EPS. This figure beat over the consensus of Thompson Reuters by 0.36 USD. The estimate of Reuters was 0.22 USD. The negative net margin that TPR had was 13.14%. And the positive return they had on their equity was 9.65%.