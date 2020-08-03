TPC Southwind savant Daniel Berger on Sunday 65: ‘One of the better rounds here’

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Daniel Berger has actually delighted in some of his finest rounds on the PGA Tour at TPC Southwind however Sunday’s 65 might top them all.

Berger, who is a two-time winner at TPC Southwind (2016 and ’17) prior to it ended up being a World Golf Championship, moved into the hunt Sunday with 4 birdies through 9 holes, and he signed up with a five-way tie for the lead late with a birdie atNo 16.

“One of the better rounds here, especially the way I started the week. I felt like I was hitting it worse than I’ve hit it in a while and kind of found something yesterday and today was maybe one of the best ball-striking days of the year,” stated Berger, who won the Tour’s reboot opener in June at Colonial.

After beginning the week with a 1-over 71, he was 11 under over his last 54 holes to complete connected for 2nd location and 3 strokes behind champ Justin Thomas.

The surface provides Berger self-confidence entering into next week’s PGA Championship along with an additional start this fall at the U.S.Open The WGC-FedExSt Jude Invitational is amongst a collection of “qualifying” occasions for the championship game with the leading 2 gamers within the top 10 making areas in September at WingedFoot Berger was the just gamer amongst …