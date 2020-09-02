TP-Link Smart Hub & Whole Home WiFi Mesh System



Price: $239.88

(as of Sep 02,2020 22:57:28 UTC – Details)



Whole Home coverage – cover up to 4, 500 sq. Ft. With seamless, high-performance Wi-Fi and eliminate dead zones and buffering

Whole home coverage – cover up to 6, 500 sq. Ft. With seamless, high-performance Wi-Fi and eliminate dead zones and buffering

Aster tri-band speed for more devices – three Wi-Fi bands with dynamic backhaul by TP-Link one mesh support 100-plus devices and keeps all of them running at top speed

Intelligent Wi-Fi network – Deco M9 Plus unites your home under a single Wi-Fi name and password while delivering the best connections as you walk from room to room

Built-in smart hub – connects your ZigBee, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi smart home products, saving you the cost and space of extra hubs and control them all from the intuitive app

Protect your smart home – safeguard your home network and every connected device against intruders, viruses and malware with advanced Wi-Fi encryption and comprehensive Antivirus by Trend Micro