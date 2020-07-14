TP-Link N300 WiFi Extender,Covers Up to 800 Sq.ft, WiFi Range Extender supports up to 300Mbps speed, Wireless Signal Booster and Access Point for Home(TL-WA855RE)



Despite its compact size, it may be hard to ignore the TL WA855RE due to the truly impressive way that it projects Wi Fi access into the areas of your home that your standard router simply cannot reach. The TL WA855RE supports wireless speeds of up to 300Mbps and keeps all of your favorite devices running as fast as possible. Comparable to NETGEAR N300 WiFi Range Extender (EX2700)

Maximum wireless transmission rates are the physical rates derived from IEEE Standard 802.11 specifications. Range and coverage specifications along with the number of connected devices were defined according to test results under normal usage conditions. Actual wireless transmission rate, wireless coverage, and number of connected devices are not guaranteed, and will vary as a result of 1) environmental factors, including building materials, physical objects and obstacles, 2) network conditions, including local interference, volume and density of traffic, product location, network complexity, and network overhead and 3) client limitations, including rated performance, location, connection quality, and client condition. Frequency Range: 2.4~2.4835GHz; Interface Available: 1 x 10/100M Ethernet Port (RJ45); System Requirement: Microsoft Windows 98SE NT 2000 XP Vista or Windows 7 8 8.1 10 Mac OS NetWare UNIX or Linux.; Wireless Standards: IEEE 802.11n IEEE 802.11g IEEE 802.11b

Extend WiFi Coverage – Boost Internet WiFi Coverage up to 800 Sq.ft – Compatible with any WiFi Router, Gateway, Access Point

Eliminate WiFi Dead Zones – Enjoy Lag-Free Connection to any type of devices, including wired devices via Ethernet Port

Stay Connected – Expand WiFi Coverage for your Smart Phones, Smart TV, Fire Stick, Google Chromecast, Web Browsing, Alexa Echo, Ring and more

Easy Set Up – Two Simple Taps and You are Ready to Connect, Smart indicator light helps to install in best optimal location

Single Band 2.4GHz – Two external Antennas with MIMO technology for improved range versus standard range extenders

TP-Link is the World’s #1 provider of consumer WiFi for 7 consecutive years according to IDC Q2 2018 report

All WiFi extenders are designed to increase or improve WiFi coverage, not to directly increase speed. In some cases improving signal reliability can affect overall throughput.

If you Experience any trouble during or after set up, please contact us. TP-Link offers a 2 year warranty and Free 24/7 technical Support