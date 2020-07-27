TP-Link EAP225-Outdoor Omada AC1200 Wireless Access Point – Waterproof, Dustproof, Lightening Protection, Seamless Roaming, Gigabit, PoE Powered, Free PoE Injector, Free Managing Software



Price: $79.99 - $69.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 10:10:03 UTC – Details)



EAP225-Outdoor supports simultaneous dual band speed of up to 1200Mbps. Outfitted with the latest 802.11ac Wave 2 MU-MIMO technology, EAP225-Outdoor can communicate with multiple clients at the same time which making it ideal for high density environment. Water proof enclosure. Durable, weatherproof enclosure for outdoor Wi-Fi applications Frequency Range: 2.4-2.4835GHz; Interface Available: Fast Ethernet (RJ-45) Port x 1ï¼ˆSupport Passive PoEï¼‰; System Requirement: Microsoft Windows 10/8/7/Vista/XP; Wireless Standards: IEEE 802.11n IEEE 802.11g IEEE 802.11b

Up to 1200Mbps with 2×2 MU-MIMO technology. The EAP225-Outdoor provides stable wireless coverage at a range up to 200m+ at 2.4GHz and 300m+ at 5GHz in outdoor settings

High transmission power and high gain antennas provide a long-range coverage area

Free Windows/Linux based Omada Controller software enables administrators easily manage hundreds of EAPs (Software needs to be downloaded and installed using the official TP-Link website)

Captive portal provides a convenient method for guest authentication with Omada Controller software enabled.Power Consumption:12.6 W

802.3af/Passive PoE (PoE Adapter Included) compatible and simple mounting design allow for flexible deployment and convenient installation