TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh WiFi System– Up to 5,500 Sq.ft. Coverage, WiFi Router/Extender Replacement, Gigabit Ports,Seamless Roaming, Parental Controls, Works with Alexa(Deco S4 3-Pack)

*Maximum wireless transmission rates are the physical rates derived from IEEE standard 802. 11 Specifications. Range and coverage specifications along with the number of connected devices were defined according to test results under normal usage conditions. Actual wireless transmission rate, wireless coverage, and number of connected devices are not, and will vary as a result of 1) environmental factors, including building materials, physical objects and obstacles, 2) network conditions, including local interference, volume and density of traffic, product location, network complexity, and network overhead and 3) client limitations, including rated performance, location, connection quality, and client condition.

A New Way to WiFi: Deco Mesh technology gives you a better WiFi experience in all directions with faster WiFi speeds and strong WiFi signal to cover your whole home.

Bettern Coverage than traditional WiFi routers: Deco S4 three units work seamlessly to create a WiFi mesh network that can cover homes up to 5, 500 square feet. No dead zone anymore.

Seamless and Stable WiFi Mesh: Rather than wifi range extender that need multiple network names and passwords, Deco S4 allows you to enjoy seamless roaming throughout the house, with a single network name and password.

Incredibly fast AC1200 speeds makes the deco capable of providing connectivity for up to 100 devices.

With advanced Deco Mesh Technology, units work together to form a unified network with a single network name. Devices automatically switch between Decos as you move through your home for the fastest possible speeds

Robust Parental Controls: Limit online time and block inappropriate websites according to unique profiles created for each family member. Easy to keep your children safe while they’re online.

Setup is a breeze with the Deco app available on your Android or iOS device. Turn on/off guest WiFi with Alexa voice commands.